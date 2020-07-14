Edinburg OKs distance learning order for schools

The Edinburg school district appears to be the latest in a string of Rio Grande Valley districts preparing for 100% virtual instruction this fall.

The Edinburg City Council passed an order Tuesday requiring distance learning, a move that was applauded by the district.

“The district agrees with the City of Edinburg’s order to require at-home instruction for our students for the upcoming school year,” the district wrote in a statement. “After listening to the concerns from our Board of Trustees, parents, and staff, the district is focusing on the best way to provide a high-quality level of remote instruction for our students and a safe working environment for our employees.”

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said the city council’s vote was unanimous.

“You have the city and the school pretty much on the same page,” he said.

Although Molina noted that the move could ultimately be overruled by the state, he doesn’t think that’s likely.

“I don’t see it happening,” he said.