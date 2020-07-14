Early voting: Democratic incumbents lead in Hidalgo County

Incumbent Eddie Lucio Jr. is fighting to keep his seat against challenger Sara Stapleton Barrera, and so far, he’s leading in Hidalgo County, according to unofficial early voting tallies.

Lucio received 3,538 early votes, or nearly 61%, in Hidalgo County, compared to Stapleton Barrera’s 2,288 votes, or 39%. A large portion of the district, however, is located in Cameron County, and those figures are not reflected in the local numbers.

In the race for Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1, incumbent Charlie Espinoza is so far leading challenger Jaime Rene Chavana. Espinoza received 2,134 early votes, or nearly 63% of the early vote, compared to Chavana’s 1,280 votes, or 37%.

On the Republican ticket, Monica De-La Cruz is leading in the race for U.S. District 15 Representative against Ryan Krause, according to unofficial early voting totals.

Locally, De-La Cruz received 1,753 early votes, or nearly 84%, while Krause received 343 votes, or 16%. The winner will face U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, in the November general election.

And in the GOP race for precinct 96 chairwoman, Mayra Rivera leads Laura J. Nunn. Nunn received 23 early votes, or nearly 47% of the early votes, while Rivera received 26 votes, or 53%.