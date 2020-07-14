415 new COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, its largest single-day increase

Cameron County confirmed 415 additional cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to a county news release.

This is the largest single-day total in Cameron County, surpassing the 358 reported Saturday as the previous high.

The total number of cases seen there is now 4,950, of which 1,963 remain active.

Of the new cases, 249 reside in Brownsville, making up for 60% of the county’s daily case count.

The county’s death toll remains at 79.

A juvenile and youth development coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg were also confirmed on Tuesday to have contracted the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

According to the agency, 49 individuals of the Edinburg juvenile center have caught COVID-19 so far.