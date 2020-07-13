COVID-19 cases in Willacy, Starr counties grow by 32

Willacy County confirmed 21 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total number of cases seen there to 346, according to a county news release.

“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case,” county Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra said in the release. “With this knowledge, citizens are urged to continue to stay at home, social distance and routinely wash hands and wear face covering, cover/block you sneeze and coughs.”

Also on Monday, Starr County confirmed 11 new cases of the disease, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county health authority.

The individuals include residents of Roma and Rio Grande City. Though, several residencies were not disclosed in the release. Additionally, the ages of the new cases range from a 2-year-old boy to a 60-year-old woman.

The total number of cases there is now 1,113, of which 812 remain active. No new deaths were recorded, leaving the death toll at five.