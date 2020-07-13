Early voting closes, Election Day approaches with more than 13,000 ballots already cast

Early voting in the primary runoff election came to a close Friday with over 13,000 people casting their ballots in Hidalgo County.

According to the Hidalgo County Elections Department, a total of 13,186 early votes were cast between Monday, June 29 and Friday, July 10.

Of those, 9,686 were cast in person and 3,500 were mail-in ballots.

In comparison, the 2018 primary runoff saw 8,621 total votes through five days of early voting, of which 6,673 were in person and 1,948 were mail-in.

Throughout the two weeks of early voting, 11,078 of the ballots were Democratic and 2,108 were Republican.

Of the Democratic ballots cast, 7,698 were in person and 3,380 were mail-in, whereas 1,988 of the Republican ballots were in person and 120 were mail-in.

Election Day is set for Tuesday after being postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Voters will determine which candidates will appear on the November ballot in several federal, statewide and local elections, including for state and U.S. Senate, and railroad commissioner, among others.

The Democratic ballot includes a race between state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, and Mary “M.J.” Hegar for U.S. Senate — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn awaits the winner to challenge his seat in November.

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda are vying for railroad commissioner while state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. faces a challenge from attorney Sara Stapleton Barrera for the District 27 seat.

Also, longtime incumbent for Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1, Charlie Espinoza faces challenger Jaime Rene Chavana.

Races on the Republican ballot include Ryan Krause and Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez vying for District 15 U.S. Representative, with U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, facing the winner in November; and Mayra Rivera and Laura J. Nunn squaring off for Precinct Chairman 96.

Election Day is Tuesday.

For polling locations, visit www.hidalgocounty.us/105/Elections-Department and click the tab labeled “COUNTYWIDE POLLING LOCATIONS.”

In line with COVID-19 safety precautions, voters are still encouraged to practice self-screening for symptoms before heading to polling locations.

Voters must wear a mask and practice social distancing while at their respective polling locations. Masks will not be provided.