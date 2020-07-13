Agents seize exotic bird

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Fort Brown station seized an exotic bird that was attempted to be smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico. The bird was identified as a toucan.

Authorities report agents were patrolling an area near the Rio Grande in Brownsville Saturday morning. The agents discovered several people trying to enter illegally, Border Patrol stated in a press release.

The agents tracked the groups and apprehended several individuals from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala.

Authorities said a bag being carried by one of the immigrants contained a bird inside.

After inspecting the bag, agents identified the bird as a toucan. CBP Agriculture Specialists took custody of the bird and turned it over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after it was evaluated by a veterinarian.

While it is rare for exotic animals to be discovered by Border Patrol in this manner, this is not the first time exotic animals have been rescued during an animal smuggling attempt, the agency reported. Just two years ago, agents rescued a tiger cub stuffed in a duffel bag near Brownsville.