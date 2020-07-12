Toros shut out in season restart

The Rio Grande Valley FC (0-1-1) fell on the road 1-0 to El Paso Locomotive FC (1-0-1) on Saturday night after returning to play following a four-month delay.

Aaron Gomez connected with Dylan Mares where he then sent the ball past Toros keeper Paul Blanchette to the back of the net marking the lone goal of the match in the 83rd minute.

The first half was scoreless but the Toros pressed El Paso early allowing Taiberson Nunes to strike off a deflection, but the ball went out.

Ten minutes later, the Locomotive managed to sneak into the box but RGV FC stopped the play. The Toros had a dangerous opportunity after a set piece was taken where Robert Castellanos managed to head the ball toward the goal but wasn’t able to connect with Juan Carlos Obregon Jr.

The Locomotive gained force at the half as they kept attacking the Toros. Within one minute from the break, Marios Lomis took a right footed shot from outside the box forcing Blanchette to save the ball at the top center of the goal.

Mechack Jerome struck the Toros’ goal post following a set piece, but the shot went out wide to the right post. Lomis attacked right after, sending a shot from the left side of the box where Blanchette saved the attempt.

In the 55th minute, Kevin Rodriguez threatened Los Locos goal as he sent a shot from outside the box but missed to the right.

The Locomotive threatened once again in the 81st minute after Mares sent a shot following a set piece from outside the box, hitting the top left post. Two minutes later, Gomez and Mares connected

RGV FC finished with seven shots and 54.3% of duels won. El Paso totaled 13 shots, six on target with 85.1% passing accuracy.

RGV FC will return to H-E-B Park to play interstate rival San Antonio FC at 8 p.m. Friday. The match will be broadcasted locally on Somos El Valle 5.2 and nationally on ESPN+.