Gov. Greg Abbott granted permission to fly the United States and Texas flags at half-staff in honor of two McAllen police officers who were killed in the line of duty Saturday.

“Today we mourn with a heavy heart the lives of two courageous members of the City of McAllen Police Department,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said about fallen McAllen police officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr.. in a news release Sunday. “These two officers left an indelible mark on their community and the state of Texas. May God be with their family and friends during this difficult time.”

Garza and Chavez were killed Saturday after responding to a domestic disturbance call. Police say they were ambushed by Audon Camarillo, 23, as they were making their way to the home. The shooter reportedly shot himself shortly after.

Abbott expressed his condolences to McAllen Mayor Jim Darling in a letter following the shooting.

“The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Garza and Chavez families during their time of grief,” Abbott wrote. “I urge all Texans to remember and honor their faithful service to the State of Texas as brave and courageous law enforcement officers.”

Cortez ordered all county buildings to lower their flags to half-staff and encouraged all flags — in government, city and school buildings — to join the county as a tribute to the fallen officers.

Flags may remain at half-staff until the end of the day of their final interment, then return to full-staff the following day.

