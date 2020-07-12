103 new COVID-19 cases in Starr, Willacy counties

Starr County health officials confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and are waiting for “state confirmation” on 26 deaths, Health Authority Dr. Jose Vazquez said Sunday.

Health officials announced the new figures — which bring the county’s total cases to 1,102 — in a news release Sunday.

Of the total cases, 801 “are recovering under medical care” and there have been five confirmed deaths, Vazquez indicated in the news release.

Twenty-six deaths are “pending state confirmation,” he wrote.

The new cases include two 7-year-old children — a girl from Rio Grande City and a boy from Roma — and range in age up to 74.

Willacy County reported 58 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, for a total of 325 cases reported there.

The new cases include 11 children ages 12 and under, with four children under the age of 5. The others range in ages to two people in their 70s.

“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case,” Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra said in a news release Sunday.

He urged citizens to stay at home, social distance, routinely wash hands, wear face coverings and cover sneezes and coughs.