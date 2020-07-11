Flash Briefing-NewsLocal NewsNewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: McAllen police mourn loss of two officers Joel Martinez - July 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen police chief Victor Rodriguez pauses for a moment during a press conference where he announced that two officers had died from the fatal gun shot wounds on Saturday, July,11,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police CSI personnel seal of the scene where two police officers were shot in south McAllen on Saturday. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) McAllen police chief Victor Rodriguez is hugged by a Texas Ranger after a press conference near the scene where two police officers were shot in south McAllen on Saturday, July,11,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police chief Victor Rodriguez paces back and forth before the start of a press conference at the scene where two of his officers were shot in south McAllen on Saturday, July,11,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez on the scene of a shooting that left two officers dead in south McAllen on Saturday. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Flanked by Mission police chief, Robert Dominguez , Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra and other law enforcement personnel, McAllen police chief Victor Rodriguez pauses for a moment during a press conference at the scene of a deadly shooting involving two of his officer on Saturday, July,11,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez McAllen police officers investigate a shooting that left two McAllen police dead on corner of Queta avenue and 35th street on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police officers investigate a shooting that left two McAllen police dead on corner of Queta avenue and 35th street on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police officers investigate a shooting that left two McAllen police dead on corner of Queta avenue and 35th street on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A McAllen police officer hugs a mourner at McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Police officers hug as they gather at McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Police officers wait as they gather outside of McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The crowd salutes as the body of a McAllen Police officer is carried out of McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The body of a McAllen Police officer leaves McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Onlookers wave as a police motorcade drives from McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A motorcade of McAllen Police escort the body of a fallen McAllen police officer out of McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police officers investigate a shooting that left two McAllen police dead on corner of Queta avenue and 35th street on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen Police officers gather outside of McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg police chief Cesar Torres stands as a motorcade of different police units from local cities drives by as they leave McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) McAllen police officers investigate a shooting that left two McAllen police dead on corner of Queta avenue and 35th street on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A flag is raised as McAllen Police officers gather at McAllen Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Law enforcement agencies hold procession in support of fallen McAllen police officers New coalition for improving highways debuts in Valley As RGV COVID-19 crisis worsens, Cornyn promises more help First organ donations from McAllen to San Antonio occur in spite of pandemic Cameron County confirms 358 more COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths