As local hospitals focus on alleviating the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the region, they have not neglected the need to facilitate organ donations.

In March, the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, a federally designated organ procurement organization, coordinated 109 organ donations — two from the Rio Grande Valley.

The organs were transported to the Center of Life at the University of San Antonio, and it was the first time a donor from the region had been sent to that facility.

The organ donations came from McAllen Medical Center and McAllen Heart Hospital. Both donors were flown to San Antonio for the donation procedure, and returned home for their funeral services.

Joseph Nespral, TOSA president and CEO, said the pandemic has changed much of the operations initially planned for the San Antonio center, in that instead of focusing on the city, they have taken the responsibility of coordinating with hospitals across the state.

“The initial plans for the Center for Life were to focus on San Antonio-area hospitals first, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a big effect on many of our hospital partners, we saw this as the right time to begin transferring donors across our donor service area,” TOSA President and CEO Joseph Nespral said. “We want to help these hospitals as much as we can as they focus on treating their patients.”

According to the Center of Life, about 113,800 people nationwide are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant — 10,000 of which are Texans.

One donor has the ability to save eighty lives, and 75 others through tissue donation.

For more information, visit www.DonateLifeTexas.org