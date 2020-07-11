Cameron County announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday as well as its biggest single-day jump in cases.

The individuals who died were 63-year-old men from Harlingen and La Feria. Their deaths raise Cameron County’s COVID-19 death toll to 79.

The county has also confirmed an additional 358 cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 3,854 in Cameron County.

There have also been an additional 144 individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 2,548.

The news comes on the same day that Willacy County announced 11 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total there to 267.

Starr County also announced 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total there to 1,057.

There have been 296 individuals who have recovered since testing positive for the coronavirus.

The county has also had a total of 5 deaths related to COVID-19.