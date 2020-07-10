Willacy County reports five new cases of COVID-19

Willacy County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 256 cases there.

The newly confirmed patients include four women — one under the age of 10, two in their 30s and one in their 60s — and one man is his 30s, according to a news release issued by Willacy County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra.

“Our officials and staff continue to work very closely with our neighboring counties and state health services department,” Guerra stated in the release. “The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to.”

Individuals seeking information about where to get tested or who have any questions are urged to call the DSHS hotline at (956) 421-5505.

“Please continue to take all local, county, CDC and Texas DSHS recommended precautions to keep your family safe,” Guerra stated. “Stay safe everyone and let’s get through this together.”