Sullivan City man accused of trying to run wife off roadway after argument

Authorities accuse a 19-year-old Sullivan City man of trying to run his wife and her four children off of the road as she drove to the police department.

Sullivan City police arrested Enrique Sandoval on July 1 and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Part of the alleged assault was captured on surveillance camera in the police department’s parking lot as dispatch watched as Sandoval was hitting his wife’s parked vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman told police she left her residence with her four children after she and Sandoval had a verbal argument.

Police accuse Sandoval of following the woman as she drove, hitting her car with his and attempting to run her off the roadway.

“Once on Cenizo Dr. nearing the police department (the woman) advised Mr. Sandoval pulled up next to her vehicle on the driver’s side and once again struck her vehicle attempting to run her off the roadway,” a probable cause affidavit stated.

Sandoval bailed out of jail on July 5 on a total of $15,000 in bonds.