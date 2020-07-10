Starr Co. hospital seeks cross-country help amid COVID-19 surge

Due to lack of capacity at hospitals because of a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Starr County hospital has resorted to looking far across the country for help with their patients.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, said Starr County Memorial Hospital has been unable to transfer out patients for the last two days and are now trying to transfer patients as far as New York.

“This is just absolutely unbelievable,” Vazquez said Friday.

Starr County Memorial Hospital, of which Vazquez is also the board chairman, does not have intensive care unit services. Therefore, the three patients currently intubated and the three patients expected to be intubated within the next few hours all need to be transferred elsewhere.

“As soon as we get a patient who’s sick who needs to be intubated, that becomes, immediately, a patient that we need to make arrangements to transfer,” Vazquez said. “We are now trying to … making phone calls everywhere in the country — like I said, as far as New York — to try to transfer patients.”

Last week, Vazquez said two patients had to be transferred to San Antonio and Dallas via helicopter after attempts to transfer patients to other Rio Grande Valley hospitals were unsuccessful.

“The situation is getting very, very complicated,” he said.

Vazquez also confirmed that four inmates of the Starr County jail had tested positive for the disease.

Earlier this week, Maj. Carlos Delgago, a spokesman for the Starr County Sheriff’s Office had confirmed the first two cases there.

Not all inmates have been tested, though, as the facility is only testing those who are sick, according to Vazquez.

At Rio Grande City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Vazquez was also able to confirm that 45 staff members had recovered from COVID-19, 38 residents were confirmed positive, and five test results were still pending.

This comes after the company that runs the nursing home, Regency Integrated Health Services, had all staff and employees tested for a third time to contest a previous round of testing that turned up 74 positive cases.