Republican state senate candidate arrested in Pharr

Republican state Senate candidate Vanessa Tijerina was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly violating her protection order.

Where Tijerina was arrested remains unclear, but Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Francisco Medrano said Tijerina was arrested in Pharr at 10:20 a.m.

Tijerina’s bond was set at $1,000; she was released Friday morning, according to Medrano.

Previously, Tijerina was arrested in June by the Raymondville Police Department after someone alerted police of concerns that she was driving under the influence with her children in the car.

In June, Tijerina posted several live videos that showed the confrontation between herself and Raymondville police officers in the parking lot of a Stars Drive-in to her Facebook page.

Then, Tijerina was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor, interfering with public duty, a class B misdemeanor, and two charges of driving while intoxicated with child passengers, state jail felonies.