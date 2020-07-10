ECISD Board workshop evacuated after smoke, potential electric short

EDINBURG — An Edinburg CISD board workshop at the district’s administration building was evacuated Friday after what appears to be a small electrical fire.

Board Trustee Minga Vela says what she described as a possible electrical issue cut the meeting short a little after 11:15 a.m.

“It looked like there was smoke coming from one of the light bulbs,” she said

Vela said attendees were evacuated and the fire department was called to the scene.

“There was ash all over the place,” she said. “There was a little bit of popping going on.”

Vela said the board will resume discussion on the district’s plan for the 2020-2021 school year tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at Edinburg North High School.