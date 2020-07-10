Nineteen more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19 and an additional 393 cases of the disease were confirmed, county officials reported Friday.

Among those who died were residents of Mission, San Juan, McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr and Alamo. Several were in their 70s, two were in their 30s and one in their 40s.

“Each day we are losing more of our fellow county residents to this deadly virus,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the release. “I send my deepest condolences to the families of these victims. Please remember to take personal responsibility for you and family by continuing to use proper hygiene, social distancing, and, most importantly, wearing a mask.”

Of the county’s total number of 7,727 positive cases, 4,696 are active.

Currently, there are 798 COVID hospitalizations in the county and 198 of those patients are in an intensive care unit.

Cameron County health officials reported six COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing their death toll to 77.

The six individuals include five men — a 47-year old from La Feria, a 60-year old from Primera, a 71-year old from Rio Hondo, a 73-year old from Brownsville, and a 75-year old from Harlingen — and a 79-year old woman from Harlingen.

The county also confirmed 250 new cases. So far, they’ve reported a total of 3,496 cases of the disease, 1,092 of which are currently active.

Also on Friday, Starr County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total to 1,032 and their active cases to 738.

In addition to the confirmed positive cases, the county is reporting five COVID-19 related deaths, according to information provided by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county health authority.

However, there are 26 more deaths that are pending confirmation.

Vazquez previously explained that COVID-19 deaths in Starr County were significantly under-reported largely due to the amount of time it takes to certify as having been related to the disease.

That usually happens after the Department of State Health Services receives a death certificate verifying the death as a COVID-19 related one.

Willacy County reported five new positive cases of the coronavirus disease for a total of 256 cases there.

The newly confirmed patients include four women — one under the age of 10, two in their 30s and one in their 60s — and one man is his 30s, according to a news release issued by Willacy County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra.

“Our officials and staff continue to work very closely with our neighboring counties and state health services department,” Guerra stated in the release. “The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to.”

Individuals seeking information about where to get tested or who have any questions are urged to call the DSHS hotline at (956) 421-5505.

“Please continue to take all local, county, CDC and Texas DSHS recommended precautions to keep your family safe,” Guerra stated. “Stay safe everyone and let’s get through this together.”