Zoo changes weekday hours

Starting Monday, July 13, the Gladys Porter Zoo will be changing its hours of operation and closing early during weekdays — Monday through Friday.

The zoo will be open at 9 a.m. and all building exhibits will be closed by 2 p.m. Although the building exhibits and gift shop will be closed, visitors will still be able to walk around the zoo.

Whether you reserve your spot on our website using our timed-ticketing system, or simply walk up and buy your ticket at our admission gate, starting next Monday, the last guest entry time will be 12:30 p.m., zoo officials said in a press release.

Visitors are still required to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Weekend hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., will remain unchanged.

While the admission and membership entrances will be closed at 12:30 p.m., some Zoo amenities will remain open. The Lion’s Pride concession stand, the first one that guests encounter on their one-way route around the Zoo, will close at 1:30 p.m. and The Oasis concession, near the end of a guests’ trek will close at 2:00 p.m.

All of the indoor, air-conditioned exhibits currently open with 25% building capacity, including the Herpetarium, the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center, and Australia exhibit, will close at 2:00 p.m.

Officials said the changes are necessary due to lower than projected attendance.