PHARR — City officials here reported a situation regarding a blockage on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

According to a news release, the situation began yesterday afternoon with roughly 150 Mexican protesters blocking access to the Pharr bridge with agricultural tractors and machinery.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Phil Barrera clarified that the participants are Mexican agriculture farmers.

Last April, a similar protest occurred at the city’s port of entry, as Mexican farmers set up blockades from time to time due to not receiving the wages they believe they are owed from the government.

With the blockage continuing Thursday, officials say commercial traffic was diverted to surrounding ports of entry.

Pharr officials, according to the news release, urge the public to avoid the area and find alternative travel plans to and from Mexico, in addition to monitoring the situation.

City spokeswoman Karina Cardoza said an update on the situation is expected soon.

According to the news release, the situation is not isolated; protestors have set up at all ports of entry along the South Texas and Mexico border.

Pharr officials say, due to early indications, the blockade will subside within the next couple of hours, according to the release.

This is a developing story.