LETTERS: Taught at home; Going down wrong path; Closing churches

Taught at home
Now that things have calmed down somewhat, I decided to give my thoughts on the overall situation. I’m only dealing with the racial tension and mistrust, and what is the root cause of this.
I think that the lyrics from the song “Carefully Taught,” by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, hit the nail on the head: “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear, you’ve got to be taught from year to year.
It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear. You’ve got to be carefully taught. You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late, before you are six or seven or eight, to hate all the people your relatives hate. You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
I submit that wherever there is a police officer who mistrusts people of a different race, he was taught that at home.
Likewise, those who defy police officers and any authority were also taught that as a small child at home.
Verlon Berkemeyer
Mission
Going down wrong path
On June 20 President Trump exhorted a few of his rabid followers in Tulsa, Okla., with a hate-filled diatribe that was directed against the Democrats and their candidates!
Why has America become so uncaring about its citizens’ everyday life in such a short time? Our country has sunk to such low depths in its values that this may be impossible to overcome. The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to this degenerative situation like no other in history.
The COVID-19 virus has caused our business leaders to value the dollar over human life like no other since the institution of the slave trade here in America. Walmart, Kroger and Target, according to news reports, have rescinded their policy of paying a meager $2 more per hour for their workers during the start of the pandemic, while more and more of their workers are getting sick with the virus.
The news reports have stated business owners like the Walton family have reaped more than $8 billion a year in net profits. With that kind of profit going to a few people, why can’t they forgo some of those dollars and help their people who have contributed to their vast wealth? Just how much wealth does one person need to live a life of privilege?
A few people have taken over Russia’s wealth since the break up of the USSR and a dictator has taken over the political system. Are we in America headed toward the same situation as in Russia?
I hope not, as I have 13 grandchildren whom I love and want a free and prosperous life for them and their offspring.
May God help us all.
Bill Williams
Palmview
Closing churches
The privileges and immunities clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects fundamental rights of all citizens.
The freedom of assembly under the 1st Amendment is a fundamental right that allows people to assemble or protest legally and peacefully.
The freedom of religion under the 1st Amendment is also a fundamental right that allows people to observe, practice, teach or worship the religion that they choose. It also includes the right not to practice any religion.
Recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been several instances in which some mayors and governors of several states prohibited some people from practicing their religion in their places of worship but did not restrict other people from assembling or protesting legally and peacefully.
What gives?
Silvestre Moreno Jr.
Mercedes