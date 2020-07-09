Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez reported Thursday afternoon that 1,274 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the area, soaring past the previously single-day high, and also reported 10 new deaths related to the disease.

The drastic increase in cases comes a day after a massive testing effort at Bert Ogden Arena and H-E-B Park began, in which 5,000 tests were administered.

Willacy County also confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total there to 251.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation suspending elective surgeries in more Texas counties, among them Starr and Willacy.

Elective surgeries in Cameron and Hidalgo counties were suspended by the governor last week.

“We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible,” he wrote in a release.