Cameron County confirmed 126 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to a county news release, raising the total numbers of cases seen there to 3,246.

Among the new cases, the youngest is a 9-month-old girl from Port Isabel, and the oldest is a 98-year-old man from Brownsville.

Additionally, 56 individuals were reported to have recovered from the disease, leaving 905 active cases in the county.

No new fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported, leaving the death toll there at 70.