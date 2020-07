Two detainees at the Starr County detention center tested positive for COVID-19, Maj. Carlos Delgado, a spokesman for the Starr County Sheriff’s Office,┬áconfirmed.

Test results for the two individuals came back on Saturday and they were both quarantined.

Delgado added that the detention center is disinfected twice a day and all inmates and staff use face masks.

Everyone coming into the jail is also screened prior to entry.

There are no other pending test results at this time, Delgado said.