Photo Gallery: Testing the masses for COVID-19 Delcia Lopez - July 8, 2020 A nurse gives instructions to a woman waiting in her vehicle on how to self administer the COVID 19 test during the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mass testing site at HEB Park on Wednesday, July,8,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A man attempts to self administer a COVID-19 test during a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mass testing site at HEB Park, Wednesday, July, 8, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Edinburg is one of only three sites picked by the federal government for the mass testing. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A nurse gives instructions on how to self administer the COVID 19 test during the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mass testing site at HEB Park on Wednesday, July,8,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Health officials and members of the military assist during COVID-19 testing, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) A nurse collects the COVID 19 testing packages during the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) testing site at HEB Park in Edinburg on Wednesday, July,8,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A nurse collects the COVID 19 testing packages during the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) testing site at HEB Park on Wednesday, July,8,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez Mass COVID 19 testing from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at HEB Park in Edinburg on Wednesday, July,8,2020 in Edinburg. Hidalgo County was one of three site picked by the federal government for the testing site due to the spike in cases. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Health officials and members of the military assist during COVID-19 testing, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A nurse gives instructions to a person on how to self administer the COVID 19 test during the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mass testing site at HEB Park on Wednesday, July,8,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez An effort to test as many as 5,000 people per day in the Rio Grande Valley began Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at H-E-B Park in Edinburg, where health officials and members of the military assisted in the effort. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)