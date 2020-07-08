McAllen PD arrests suspect at scene hours after robbery

Police arrested a 21-year-old Edinburg man at the Studio 6 hotel in McAllen less than four hours after investigators say he robbed the establishment.

The arrest came after an observant investigator reviewing surveillance video of the robbery that happened just after 6 a.m. noticed a suspicious man at the hotel just before 10 a.m.

“As I was inside the Studio 6 office reviewing video, I noticed a suspicious male subject on the exterior of the front door,” the investigator says in a probable cause affidaivt. “I noticed that the male subject saw me and immediately left walking northbound along the building.”

That man would eventually be identified as Marcus Anthony Trevino, who is charged with aggravated robbery, assault on a public servant, evading arrest, failure to identify and resisting arrest, as well as being held on a parole warrant. Jail records show he remains incarcerated in $160,000 in bonds.

The investigator followed Trevino to a storage room by the hotel’s pool and saw him “reaching over, looking for something,” according to the charging document.

When the officer identified himself, Trevino became uncooperative and aggressive, police say. The investigator, who then tried to detain the man, said the suspect pulled away from him.

“A struggle ensued as I held onto the male’s right arm. The male subject assaulted me as he punched me on the chest, which caused me immediate pain and discomfort,” a probable cause affidavit states.

The investigator said the blow caused him to let go of Trevino and give chase until he lost sight of the suspect, the charging document states.

More officers showed up and set up a perimeter, eventually finding Trevino hiding inside the hotel’s boiler room, according to the probable cause affidavit, which alleges Trevino used a gun during the early morning robbery.

Investigators say they recovered clothing and the gun they believe was used in the robbery, as well as several hundred dollars hidden inside a glove found in the hotel’s storage room.