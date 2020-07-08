LETTERS: Change name of Fort Hood; Different outcomes; Mandate testing

Change name of Fort Hood

We recently sent a request to the public affairs officer at Fort Hood submitting the removal of the racist Confederate Gen. John B. Hood, who fought to keep innocent black men, women and children in perpetual bondage. We also requested that it be named after Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez, a true American hero.

As you well know, Benavidez jumped out of a helicopter armed with only a knife in a hot landing zone in Vietnam. His goal was to save the lives of soldiers who were under heavy fire from enemy soldiers. He succeeded and saved many American lives, and afterward was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions above and beyond the call of duty.

He is a real American hero, well deserving of the honor of the military post bearing his name.

Dan Arrellano

Commissioner, Bexar County Historical Commission San Antonio

Different outcomes

This is in response to J.P. Harrison’s letter printed June 19.

Mr. Harrison, thank you for your letter titled “Focus on the bill.” It lets me in to a realm of insight I wouldn’t have ventured into had it not been for your words.

They provide a direct view into how certain people in society think about a black man, particularly about the implications of a black man’s actions versus those of a white man.

I am guilty of trying to pass off a counterfeit bill. When I was young and stupid I tried to buy a bunch of snacks with a fake $20. The clerk knew right away it was fake and called the cops.

Cops “took me in” and drove me around in their squad car, yelling at me, and then they simply dropped me off at my house, told me not to do anything stupid again, and drove off.

You ask why this didn’t happen to George Floyd and said, “there’s got to be more to this story.” Mr. Harrison, there is more to the story: He was a black man.

My actions were wrong, no doubt. I broke the law, but the way the police took it upon themselves to act as arbiters of the law is what got me out of my little jam.