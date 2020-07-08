Hidalgo County announced Wednesday that 13 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 103 in the county.

The 13 deaths include a woman in her 70s from Alamo, a man in his 70s from Alton, two men in their 50s from Donna, two women in their 70s from McAllen, two women in their 50s and two men in their 70s from Mission, as well as a man in his 70s from Palmhurst and a man in his 40s from Weslaco.

The deaths also come on the same day in which 278 individuals were confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county.

This brings the total number of known positive cases to 6,060 in Hidalgo County.

“My condolences go out to the family and friends that we have lost.” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “It pains me to announce that Hidalgo County is now considered one of the hot spots identified throughout the country for COVID-19. We are doing our best to combat this pandemic and protect public health but we can’t do any of that without the public’s help in following the recommended health guidelines. Help save lives, be responsible and get tested if you feel symptomatic.”

There are currently 3,160 active cases in the county, and 1,142 test results are pending.

Such is the demand for testing that the first day of mass testing efforts at Bert Ogden Arena and H-E-B Park in Edinburg drew 5,000 people between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There are a total of 712 people currently in area hospitals with complications from the virus, of which 191 of those cases are being treated in intensive care units.

Sixty people were released from isolation on Wednesday, meaning that they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever.

Cameron County also confirmed one COVID-19 related death on Wednesday.

The individual was a 74-year-old man who resided at the Spanish Meadows in Brownsville and had previously tested positive for the virus.

His raises the Cameron County death toll to 71.

The county has also announced an additional 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total there to 3,120.

There were also 105 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 2,285.