EDITORIAL: On alert

Some loyal readers have called our offices asking about alerts they have received on their smartphones regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Different people have received different alerts.

We applaud officials at all levels and at different agencies who endeavor to keep the public informed about the spread of the disease and the risks it poses for public health. It appears, however, that several agencies are preparing their own information, and different reports don’t always match up.

It might be best, therefore, to defer to a few major clearinghouses of information, and relay patrons to those sites.

Some people receive alerts, others don’t, and that fact appears to be related to different features on phones, or subscribed services that some users might not even remember signing up for.

For example, the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department all provide coronavirus updates, primarily to help people know both conditions in their own cities and those in any areas to which some people might plan to travel. The State Department, for example, uses a color-coded alert system much like the global threat system the Department of Homeland Security used in its first few years. State issued a red, notravel alert at the end of March, warning that the risk of viral infection was nationwide. More recently it sent out a yellow alert posting information on how the pandemic was affecting the processing of passport applications.

Similar alert systems are in place at the Texas Department of State Health Services, as well as local jurisdictions. Both Cameron and Hidalgo counties, for example, issue daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases; they include the number of people tested, the number of positive results, hospitalizations, deaths and the number of people who have recovered.

Few agencies send out startling alarms such as those used in Amber alerts; most issue emails and posts on Facebook and other social media platforms that interested residents can access as they wish. This option appears to be the most widely utilized and the least intrusive.