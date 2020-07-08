Duo indicted for fatal Edinburg shooting

A grand jury has indicted two men Edinburg police accuse of gunning down a teenager in March.

Ryan Jet Rodriguez, 17, and Tanner Charles Dickerson-Rodriguez, 20, were indicted on June 23 on a charge of murder and attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

The duo is accused of the March 23 shooting death of 18-year-old Angel Gonzalez in the 1000 block of Esperanza Street. The attempted capital murder charge stems from police accusations that the men also shot at a juvenile who arrived with Gonzalez at the scene of the shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the juvenile received a Snapchat message before the shooting from an unknown person asking to buy drugs at a residence on Esperanza Street.

When the juvenile and Gonzalez arrived, investigators say Rodriguez and Dickerson-Rodriguez pointed guns at them and opened fire when the pair tried to run away.

Court records indicate Rodriguez was scheduled for arraignment on the charges in front of state District Judge Israel Ramon Jr. on Monday. He’s scheduled for a bond reduction hearing Wednesday.

Rodriguez has been held on $1 million in bonds since his arrest. He recently sought a bond reduction before he was indicted, but that was denied.

Dickerson-Rodriguez is scheduled for arraignment early next week, according to court records. He is also being held on $1 million in bonds.