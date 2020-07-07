Palmview man charged with stalking, harassment

A Palmview man remains jailed on $230,000 after Edinburg police accused him of harassing and stalking his ex-girlfriend over a five-month period.

Edinburg police arrested 41-year-old Israel Davalos Garcia on June 22 on one count of stalking, three counts of criminal mischief and four counts of violating a protective order.

A criminal complaint for harassment filed against Garcia in county court reveals that his former partner first filed charges against the man in January for repeatedly calling the woman’s phone.

Over the next few months, police allege in a probable cause affidavit for the man’s latest arrest, that he graduated from calling the woman repeatedly on her phone to throwing bricks through her front window.

By March 18, the woman had already obtained a protective order against Garcia, according to the charging document.

Nonetheless, Edinburg police say the man showed up to her residence that day and began ringing her doorbell. She called police.

A month later, on June 19, investigators say in the affidavit that Garcia began calling the woman non-stop at 9:53 p.m.

When she wouldn’t answer the phone, police say she “then received a text message from Israel saying ‘you better answer me, I don’t give a [expletive] if the cops come. I’m breaking all your windows before they take me.'”

Less than 20 minutes would pass before she heard glass breaking, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The following day, June 20, Edinburg investigators say in the affidavit that police responded to her residence twice, once at 7:55 a.m. and again at 2:26 p.m.

During the morning call, the woman told police that she was lying on her sofa when she heard glass breaking and she told police she saw Garcia walking away in her backyard, according to the charging document.

Later that day, she called police because Garcia would not stop calling her, authorities say.

During this visit, the investigators say in the charging document that Garcia had called her a total of 32 times and while police were at the residence, he called again and the officer answered on speaker phone.

“You’re nothing but a [expletive],” Garcia is quoted in the affidavit of saying. “You’re just a [expletive] with a badge and gun.”

On June 22, the day of Garcia’s arrest, police again responded to the residence after Garcia texted the woman saying “I’m going to break all the windows with the investigator there,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

At 1:20 p.m., police say Garcia threw an unknown object at the woman’s back patio door, breaking it and causing the alarm to go off, according to the affidavit.

Court records indicate this is not the first time Garcia has been charged with harassing someone.

In 2008, he was charged with harassing another woman, as well as slashing her tires, court records show. He faced charges of harassment, assault family violence, criminal trespass, violation of a protective order and criminal mischief for several incidents between September 2007 and February 2008 involving the same individual.

He received a total of three months in county jail after convictions for criminal trespass, harassment and criminal mischief. The assault family violence charge was dismissed, court records show. He received 135 days in jail for violating the protective order, according to court records.