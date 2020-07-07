LETTERS: Blaming Antifa; Missed warning; Columns not liked; Misplaced optimism; Stunning statement; Thought police; Unborn matter

Missed warning

Apart from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the 45th president has made things worse with the everpresent COVID-19. I know many people think he is not responsible for the mass quantity of people in the U.S. who have died, but he could have done better.

Possibly, if he had not eliminated the National Security Council and demoted its pandemic experts in May 2018, they would have served as an early-warning system for impending pandemics.

He authorized John Bolton to do away with that office. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress that their absence could have been needed.

The president was asked about the decision to shut down the unit and as usual, he denied knowing anything about it. Being complacent and completely oblivious about the situation has not helped. At the beginning he mentioned that it was a new hoax started by the Democrats.

By trying to blame China for the virus, the president is trying to convey a message: that China is to blame. Dr. Fauci, on the contrary, recently stated that China is not directly responsible for the virus.

Pete Romero

McAllen

Columns not liked

I don’t understand why you keep printing Ruben Navarrette’s columns. Ninety-five percent of the time I don’t read them.

He is like a man who sees a house on fire. He sits on the curb across the street and goes, “Someone should call the fire department.” Then he sees that people are hurt and says, “Someone should help those people.” Then he’ll end with, “It’s too bad their house burned, but they never cut their grass.”

To put it mildly, I find his columns obnoxious.

Francisco M. Alvarez

Donna

Misplaced optimism

The Monitor, June 17: Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas can handle a spike in COVID-19 cases. There are plenty of beds for patients. So he must be planning to get those beds full as soon as possible.

I guess the message is loud and clear: Let’s get everything open. Go out to the stores, mingle in crowds, party till you drop, and for Heaven’s sake follow the president’s and vice president’s example and don’t wear a protective mask, even when meeting with the most important officials who are using them. Never mind that many cases are now in younger adults 18 to 40, who bring the nasty little bugs home to mothers, grandmothers and even babies.

Just think what a burden a 25-year-old would carry for life if he or she survived but mom and the baby didn’t!

Look at the data for Texas. COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley is again spiking. It’s time to act like real adults and accept the hard choices. Even basic protective measures can save a lot of lives and misery until we get a treatment or vaccine.

David Hanson

Mission