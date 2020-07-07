Documents: Mission man drove 62 mph at time of fatal crash

A probable cause affidavit for the arrest of a 26-year-old Mission man Edinburg police accuse of causing a fatal car crash that killed an infant, alleges he was driving 62 mph when he slammed into the back of a stalled vehicle on Highway 281.

Edinburg police arrested Jonathan Garcia Quiroz in late June and charged him with criminal negligent homicide for the March 7 wreck in the 3100 block of South Expressway 281 that resulted in a 6-month-old child dying days later.

Quiroz told traffic investigators that he just didn’t see the stalled vehicle in the outside northbound lane at around 10:38 p.m. despite witness statements saying the 2009 Nissan Cube had its hazard lights flashing, according to police and a probable cause affidavit.

“Quiroz explained to him that he did not see the car or any lights as he was driving,” the charging document stated.

The driver of the Nissan Cube told authorities it was the first time she had driven the vehicle when it just shut off and would not turn back on, preventing her from moving off of the highway, according to the probable cause affidavit.

“She then turned on the hazard lights from the car because she saw that other cars were passing by real fast and others had to move into the shoulder to avoid hitting her,” the charging document stated.

The infant died at Driscoll Children’s Hospital on March 11.

Authorities also allege that Quiroz did not have a driver’s license or insurance.

“The investigation concluded that Quiroz failed to control his speed which resulted in the collision,” police said in a statement.