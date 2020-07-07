COVID-19 testing at Bert Ogden Arena to begin Wednesday

Free COVID-19 testing will begin at Bert Ogden Arena and H-E-B Park in Edinburg on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through July 14, and is being provided by the state, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the city of Edinburg and Hidalgo County.

It’s expected to test 5,000 residents daily, as previously reported by The Monitor on July 2.

“The State of Texas continues to collaborate with HHS to expand testing in this region and throughout the Lone Star State,” Abbott wrote in the release. “This new surge testing site will help us identify and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley and keep Texans safe. We remain committed to working with our local and federal partners to develop more ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and protect public health.”

Residents are encouraged to pre-register for testing by visiting www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.