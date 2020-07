Two more deaths due to the coronavirus in Cameron County were confirmed on Tuesday, along with 117 new cases of the disease.

The individuals who died were a 65-year-old woman and 81-year-old man, both from Brownsville, according to a county news release.

The county’s death toll is now at 70, with the total cases seen there at 2,997.

Additionally, 107 individuals were reported to have recovered on Tuesday, leaving 817 active cases in the county.