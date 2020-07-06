Starr County to no longer offer free COVID-19 tests without insurance

Beginning on Wednesday, the Starr County COVID-19 testing site will no longer be free for individuals without insurance.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, said Monday the county will no longer be able to foot the bill for tests for the uninsured at their drive-thru testing site, which is currently located at Fort Ringgold County Park.

The test site will continue to provide tests for those with insurance, otherwise, the test will be available for $150. Credit cards, debit cards and money orders will be accepted.

The county could no longer continue paying for those tests, Vazquez said, as the cost had become too expensive, especially with the surge in testing.

By 2:30 p.m. Monday, staff at the drive-thru site had already administered 250 tests, Vazquez noted.

Free testing will continue to be available, with valid ID, at the mobile testing sites run by the Department of State Health Services, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Military Department.

The sites will be set up at the following locations:

July 10-11

Veterans Middle School

2700 W. Eisenhower

Rio Grande City

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 13-14

Roma Community Center

Roma

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 16-17

Grulla High School

E. Highway 83

Rio Grande City

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.