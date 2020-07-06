Starr County identifies man killed in shooting

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after being shot this weekend as 41-year-old Antonio Aguilera.

Authorities say 21-year-old Rio Grande City resident Maximiliano Gazca shot Aguilera in Garciasville Saturday afternoon.

Gazca is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $1,050,000 in bonds.

Major Carlos Delgado said on Sunday that deputies responded to a call for a shooting at a residence at 5 p.m. and found Aguilera’s lifeless body.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information on the case.