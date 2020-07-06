Fighting poverty

Extreme poverty is an issue that has taken the world by storm; individuals don’t wish to look at the prevailing issue that we face or might say, “It is too big an issue to handle on our own.”

There is more that we can do as individuals and as a community, which is participating as advocates for extreme poverty such as the Borgen Project does.

The Borgen Project aims to eradicate extreme poverty through the power of advocacy and speaking to our congressional representatives (Senate: Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, House of Representatives, Vicente Gonzalez), as they are much more than just politicians. They are individuals who can cosponsor bills that help those abroad.

The Borgen Project aims to mobilize individuals to make our voices heard to create change abroad.

Also, another way to help is through donating to the project. As an ambassador of the project I do not receive a penny, but it is used to fuel the fight against extreme poverty.

Why as a reader would you want to do such a thing? Eradicating extreme poverty aids in adding economic opportunities with foreign investment and develop nations that suffer from this.

“We need to stop viewing it as an aid. It’s an investment,” says former secretary of defense Chuck Hagel, R-Neb.

Eradicating extreme poverty aids in reducing the recruitment of innocent young minds for terrorist groups, as sometimes this is the only source of income that is available in those countries. But with foreign aid or foreign investment, this would not be the case anymore!

This is not a “they” fight; this is an “us” fight, and we too can help!

For more information on getting involved with the project or donations contact: frankdejesuslopez@gmail.com (956) 616-8711

Frank Lopez

Edinburg

Racism is a right

Get ready to tell me off.

Racism is the belief that groups of humans possess different behavioral traits corresponding to physical appearance and should be divided based on the superiority of one race over another.

Read that again: Racism is a belief, just like your belief in God, Buddha, Gandhi, Santa Claus or the tooth fairy. You can’t stop that. Racism (although wrong and ignorant) is an individual’s right to think however he chooses to think about anyone else. It’s also called freedom.

It’s an individual’s right to be a chauvinist, feminist, racist, etc. Racism is an individual’s opinion or perception of another person. If you love your right to free speech, religion, press, assembly, etc., you absolutely must respect others’ right to believe and think what they want.

You can’t govern morals or thoughts. You can’t stop people from watching porn, smoking, fornicating, drinking, being stingy or liking the Dallas Cowboys! That’s their right, no matter how wrong you think they may be and that freedom is what makes America great.

The only time I care about racism is if it gets physical or involves any type of negative action in a government, public or official capacity (employment, public transit, restaurant service, school administration, etc.) simply based on skin color.