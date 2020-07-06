Hidalgo County offering rent, mortgage relief for rural residents

Hidalgo County launched a program that will provide mortgage and rent assistance to qualifying residents.

The Mortgage and Rent Relief Program will provide assistance for rural county residents affected by COVID-19 for up to two months, according to a news release issued by the county on Monday.

The program is funded by $7.5 million the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court set aside from the $151 million the county received from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

About $114 million was distributed among the cities throughout the county, leaving about $37 million for countywide expenditures.

Eligible residents must be a rural resident of the county or live in Granjeno or Sullivan City.

“This program was designed to assist families who were affected by COVID-19 post March 13,” Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Executive Director Jaime Longoria, stated in the release. “Households must make 200% or below the Federal Poverty Level to qualify.”

They must also have been affected by COVID-19 through loss of wages, job or illness.

Applicants will need to provide proof that they have been laid off or are working reduced hours because of COVID-19’s impact on the local economy.

Upon applying, they must also provide:

A valid picture ID.

Birth certificate or valid ID for everyone in the household.

Proof they were affected by COVID-19, including income, furlough, shelter order and quarantine information.

Income information for the past 30 days for the entire household.

Mortgage or rent agreement or receipts of past expenses.

A W-9 from their mortgage company or landlord.

Applications are currently being accepted via the county’s website, www.hidalgocares.org, or over the phone at (956) 205-7058.