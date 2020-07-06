101 new cases in Cameron County; 80-year-old woman dies

Cameron County officials confirmed 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday in addition to the death of an 80-year-old woman stemming from the disease.

The woman was a resident of The Rio at Fox Hollow nursing home in Brownsville, according to a county news release.

The death toll in the county is now at 68, seven of which died at that nursing home.

The county’s new cases raised the tally there to 2,880.

Additionally, on Monday, 69 people were reported to have recovered from the disease, leaving 807 active cases.