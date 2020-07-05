HARLINGEN — Donna Burgess of Donna and Tom West of Harlingen have decided to turn their two thrift shops into one.

The co-owners of Trunk Full of Junk opened their new location Wednesday in downtown Harlingen at 109 W. Jackson Ave.

Burgess said the decision was for financial reasons, but the plans of relocating and consolidating had been in the works before COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are following through. We have families to feed, and we have to open our business and follow CDC and county guidelines,” Burgess said.

“If people could support local businesses that would be great,” she said.

Burgess and West have been in the thrift shop business for four years, with one location in San Benito and another in Harlingen.

“We opened our second location in Harlingen last October, but we are now condensing it to one store,” she said.

Burgess is excited to open this new location even though she said business has been slow, as it has been for others, too.

“We are going full steam ahead. This is what we do. We have been buying and selling from antique stores for a long time,” she said.

“Business has been really, really slow as you can imagine, just like everybody else. But we see a light at the end of the tunnel, and we know we will pull out of this and we will be here for people shopping,” Burgess said.

At the beginning, the store included much more than just antiques, such as furniture and home accessories.

Burgess is from Donna but decided Harlingen was the best fit for her store’s location.

“There is nothing in Donna to support this. It has been great being in Harlingen since the first part of March,” she said.

Currently, the store is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but hours fluctuate depending on the pandemic situation.

“With the new restrictions we have no idea what will be possible,” she said.

People interested in the store can visit Trunk Full of Junk’s Facebook page.