BROWNSVILLE — The Rio Grande Valley Wing of the Commemorative Air Force joined all CAF units throughout the United States in a special flyover to celebrate the Fourth of July at noon on Saturday.

Five CAF units from World War II at the Cameron County Airport flew high in the blue sky as the few attendees waved with their hands and recorded the event with their smartphones.

“It is amazing. My husband is a World War II veteran and they are honoring him here today,” said Naidene Redfield, who celebrated with her husband Jerry Redfield at the event.

“It’s a good way to celebrate your citizenship, as an American, and it’s a real honor. I’m so glad that everything, the planes are still here, and we can see them, it’s a wonderful thing.”

The celebration started at the Cameron County Airport and the units continued their trip to the Laguna Vista, Port Isabel and South Padre Island areas before returning to the airport.

David Hughston, airshow chairman and finance officer for the Rio Grande Valley Wing, Commemorative Air Force, said he hopes residents throughout the country enjoy the airshow and spent their Fourth of July by staying safe and social distancing.

“It’s real important to have this because so many things got canceled for the Fourth of July and this is a good thing we can do to help celebrate the birthday of our country,” he said.

“CAF units all over the country will fly at the same time and that’s kind of exciting.”

In a letter posted on social media, Hughston said they are seeking donations to continue to have this event in the future. He said fuel and maintenance costs for the airplanes are extremely high.

“Please consider a one-time donation to help defray the cost of this flyover,” he said.

Checks can be made payable to RGV WING- CAF P.O. BOX 8190, Brownsville, Texas, 78526.