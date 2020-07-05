BY MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ AND JOEL MARTINEZ

The McAllen Creative Incubator, a facility of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce that provides space and resources for startup artists in the community, hosted its second consecutive Art Walk livestream on Friday. The event featured local artists for the incubator’s inaugural three-part virtual series, which began in June and will run through August. It consisted of music, dance, literary and culinary acts, in addition to art — all in support of McAllen talent and business. Friday’s virtual Art Walk was hosted by Victoria Lopez of Poetry On Demand and Angelika Eleni Ruiz Gualberto of McAllen Irish Arts, who acted as guides for the evening’s festivities.

The June and July events are available to view at the McAllen Creative Incubator’s YouTube channel, or by following the link: youtube.com/watch?v=aws41RL5tFg.