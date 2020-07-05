Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigators have one man in custody after a shooting in Garciasville left one unidentified person dead, according to Major Carlos Delgado with the sheriff’s office.

According to Delgado, Maximiliano Gazca, 21, faces one count of murder, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to the shooting that took place sometime Saturday.

Pressed for more details, Delgado said only that deputies responded to a call Saturday at about 5 p.m. for a shooting at a residence in Garciasville and found one person dead.

Gazca, of Rio Grande City, was officially booked at roughly 3 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the booking report.

The major said the identity of the victim and additional details about the investigation would be released at a later time as it is still underway.