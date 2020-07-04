Children among 10 new coronavirus cases in Willacy County

Willacy County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra Jr. said in a news release Saturday that state health officials have confirmed 10 additional cases of the coronavirus there, this after a local health authority in the Rio Grande Valley expressed alarm Friday evening that the region’s hospitals were at capacity and diverting patients.

Citing the Texas Department of State Health Services, the judge said the cases consist of men and women ranging in age from 1 to their 60s. This includes two females in their teens and as many male toddlers, as well as a girl around 10 years of age.

“Our officials and staff continue to work very closely with our neighboring counties and state health services department,” Guerra said in the release, further noting that DSHS will investigate the cases further and ensure “ proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to.”

The judge went on to state that family members will also stay isolated and quarantined.

“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case,” Guerra wrote. “With this knowledge, citizens are urged to continue to stay at home, social distance and routinely wash hands and wear face covering, cover/block you sneeze and coughs.”

The county also reported 20 new recoveries on Saturday.

The state hotline for questions about COVID-19, including how to get tested, is (956) 421-5505.