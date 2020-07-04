Police: Pharr man found dead in home

PHARR — Police are investigating a homicide in which a man was found dead here with a gunshot wound, interim police chief Edward Chavez said Saturday.

“Everything is treated like a homicide until we can determine otherwise,” Chavez said.

According to the release, the Pharr man, who authorities say was in his early 40s, was found in his home in the Citrus Bay Subdivision with a gunshot wound.

Currently under investigation, Chavez said, “as soon as we have more, we’ll put it out to the public.”

Pharr police urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact their department at (956) 402-4700 or Pharr Crime Stoppers at 787-TIPS or 1-800-648-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

___

Editor’s note: This story was updated with new details regarding the case.