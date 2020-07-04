Cameron County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 87 additional cases, county Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced in a news release Saturday.

A 23-year-old Rancho Viejo man, a 42-year-old Harlingen man, a 68-year-old San Benito man and a 92-year old woman who resided at The Rio at Fox Hollow have died, bringing Cameron County’s death toll to 67.

The ages of the new cases range from a 5-month-old boy to an 87-year-old man. The individuals are from the cities of Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel, Primera, San Benito, Santa Rosa and South Padre Island.

Of the 87 cases, the majority were transmitted through community spread with the exception of 34 — three related to travel and 31 linked to a previous case.

In addition to the new reported positive cases, the county also reported 208 individuals have recovered from the disease, bringing the total of those who recovered to 2,004.

As of Saturday, Cameron County has 2,779 confirmed positive cases.

In recent weeks, Hidalgo County has not provided an update of its COVID-19 statistics on Saturdays and instead reports new weekend cases on Sundays.

State health officials have confirmed 10 additional cases of the coronavirus in Willacy County, county Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra Jr. said in a news release Saturday.

Citing the Texas Department of State Health Services, the judge said the cases consist of men and women ranging in age from 1 to their 60s. This includes two females in their teens and as many male toddlers, as well as a girl around 10 years of age.

“Our officials and staff continue to work very closely with our neighboring counties and state health services department,” Guerra said in the release, further noting that DSHS will investigate the cases further and ensure “ proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to.”

The judge went on to state that family members will also stay isolated and quarantined.

“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case,” Guerra wrote. “With this knowledge, citizens are urged to continue to stay at home, social distance and routinely wash hands and wear face covering, cover/block you sneeze and coughs.”

The county also reported 20 new recoveries on Saturday.

The state hotline for questions about COVID-19, including how to get tested, is (956) 421-5505.

The new case activity in the Rio Grande Valley comes after a local health authority in the Rio Grande Valley expressed alarm Friday evening that the region’s hospitals were at capacity and diverting patients.

Such is the need for bed space in the Valley that South Texas Health Systems opened a tent at its free-standing ER facility in Weslaco on Saturday, adding 20 more beds and staff for COVID-19 patients.