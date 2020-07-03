Willacy County: 23 inmates in detention facility have COVID-19

Willacy County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 23 of which involve inmates at the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility.

The new cases range from a patient below 10 to one in his 60s.

“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case. With this knowledge, citizens are urged to continue to stay at home, social distance and routinely wash hands and wear face covering, cover/block your sneeze and coughs,” Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra wrote in a news release. “DSHS has set up a hotline if you have any questions about COVID-19 and are looking for information on how to get tested at (956) 421-5505.”