Photo Gallery: Riverbank eroding at site of private border wall Delcia Lopez - July 3, 2020

In some spots, the sandy soil has been undercut from where the walls concrete base meets the ground, creating gaping chasms between the pad and the ground. Erosion is evident after the wall was finished in March. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Erosion appears to have caused deep gashes along the embankment of the private wall adjacent to the Rio Grande on Thursday, July,2,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Aside from the cliff-like vertical erosion that's happened along the water's edge, there are also cracks that have formed in the soil from the base of the wall to the riverbank. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Erosion exposes the foundation of the private wall that was built along the Rio Grande on Thursday, July, 2, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Writing on the private border wall on Thursday, July, 2, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

The foundation is seen exposed by the erosion on the banks of the Rio Grande on Thursday, July, 2, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Shadows cast on the concrete that supports the private wall along the Rio Grande on Thursday, July, 2, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Where once was an artificially gentled slope inclined at a 5-to-1 ratio, now lies a bank with substantial scarping — vertical erosion that creates steep, shelf-like drop-offs from the top of the riverbank to the water's surface. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com