Pharr to livestream 4th of July fireworks

The city of Pharr will be streaming a live fireworks display Saturday in celebration of Independence Day.

The city usually hosts Fourth of July events with firework displays, but due to the pandemic, the city has decided to celebrate America’s Independence Day virtually.

“ Per Governor (Greg) Abbott’s order, that can’t happen,” Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said about hosting the annual fireworks display. “We plan it every year. It’s been in the works for months, but at the end of the day, public safety comes first.”

The fireworks will be launched from the Pharr floodway. The display will be streamed at 9 p.m. Saturday from the city’s Facebook account.

“It’s the same beautiful fireworks that they always have looked forward to and appreciated,” Hernandez said. “It’ll be the same. They just can’t … there’ll be no barbecuing, there’ll be no social gathering that we’re going to allow.”

The city is encouraging the public to tune in to KTEX 100.3 FM or KGBT La Jefa 98.5 and listen to music during the firework display.

“We love the Fourth of July,” Hernandez said. “In this time of pandemic, we have to be cognitive of the fact that we have to take care of our population. Everybody’s doing the best they can to enjoy this wonderful holiday, but the paramount is our health.”

